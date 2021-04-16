Withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan: departure of America from Afghanistan, what will be the chance for India, what will be the effect of the withdrawal of the American army? – Is India ready to take our place in Afghanistan, how will the withdrawal of our American forces from Afghanistan affect India?

US President Joe Biden has set a date of September 11, 2021 for the return of the remaining troops to Afghanistan. After that, Afghanistan will have to rely on its own army for its security. The United States has spent $ 2 trillion (Rs 14.93.08.00.00,000) on troop presence in Afghanistan over the past 20 years. Meanwhile, 2,300 American soldiers and more than 1.5 lakh Afghan civilians have died in the war against the Taliban. Even after so much expense and sacrifice, America has not been able to defeat its declared enemy, the Taliban. On the other hand, the Donald Trump administration had signed a peace agreement with the Taliban. In such a situation, the question arises whether the United States returns to Afghanistan like the Soviet Union by defeating it? Announcing the withdrawal of the US military, President Joe Biden called on powerful countries, including India and China, to increase their role in Afghanistan. But the great thing is that the Taliban, who were not defeated by America, who claim to be the greatest superpower in the world, what can other countries do? The question also arises as to the extent to which India is prepared to take America’s place in Afghanistan.

How much India is ready to replace America

Looking at the situation on the ground, it is clear that India cannot replace America in Afghanistan even if it wants to. There are currently two poles of power and power in Afghanistan, the first elected government and the second the Taliban. India has worked with the elected government for 20 years. Indian engineers and money are involved in many projects, from building parliament to building dams and roads. But India has never had a relationship with the Taliban. At the same time, the alliance between Pakistan and the Taliban is well known. In such a situation, India can only play a big role in Afghanistan for the powerful Taliban with the withdrawal of American troops. The Indian government and policy makers are eyeing the circumstances following the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan. If the Taliban wish to establish good relations with India, it can cause bitterness in its relations with Pakistan. In such a situation, it will be seen whether the Taliban would like to befriend India to the detriment of their old friend Pakistan or not. Several reports indicate that the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is providing arms and money to the Taliban. In such a situation, when the strength of the Taliban increases, the Indian project may be undermined in the interest of Pakistan.

Many projects in India can lead to heavy losses

If there is a complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, it can harm India. If the Taliban is strong in Afghanistan, experts say, it will be a matter of concern for India. The Taliban have traditionally been close to the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. In such a situation, if the Taliban come to power or are strong, it may harm the interests of India at the behest of Pakistan. India has invested billions of dollars to develop Afghanistan. According to the report, India has so far provided more than $ 3 billion in aid to Afghanistan. Thanks to which Parliament, roads and dams were built there. India is still working on 116 community development projects. These include education, health, agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, renewable energies, sports and the construction of administrative infrastructure. India is also working on the Mulberry Dam and Drinking Water Project for Kabul.

Pakistan angered by India’s popularity in Afghanistan

India will also start construction of low cost houses in Nangarhar province for the resettlement of Afghan refugees. Apart from this, India is also participating in the construction of the road leading to Band-e-Amir in Bamyan province, drinking water network in the city of Charikar in Parwan province. India is also building the Afghan National University of Agricultural Science and Technology (ANASTU) in Kandahar. As a result of all this development work, India’s popularity has increased in Afghanistan. India is preparing to increase trade in Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe thanks to the Iranian Chabahar project. For this, India is also building several routes which will increase India’s freight network through Afghanistan. If the Taliban are stronger, it can also upset India at Pakistan’s request. This could hurt the amount India is trying to mine from Chabahar.

The weakening of the Afghan government is dangerous for India

If the Taliban strike a peace deal with the Afghan government, attacks against it will cease and social and economic sanctions against the Taliban will also end. This will not only strengthen the Taliban, but also threaten the democratic government there. At the same time, with the help of the arms of Pakistan, the Taliban can also take power. Which will not suit India. The Taliban were born in northern Pakistan in the 90s. At that time, the army of the then Soviet Union (Russia) was returning to its country after defeating Afghanistan. The Taliban emerged under the leadership of the Pashtuns in Afghanistan for the first time in 1994. It is believed that the Taliban first made their presence known through religious events or madrasas in which most of the money used came from from Saudi Arabia. After the migration of the Soviet Union from Afghanistan in the late 1980s, there was a conflict between several factions, after which the Taliban was born.