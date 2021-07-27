Withdrawal of the United States from Iraq: end of the American combat mission in Iraq after 18 years of biden kadhimi seal agreement

Strong points

US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazimi have reached an agreement to end the US military’s combat mission in Iraq after 18 years. The two leaders formally signed an agreement on Monday. According to this, the combat mission in Iraq will be completed by the end of 2021. Earlier, America and its allies sent troops to Iraq to overthrow Saddam Hussein’s regime 18 years ago.

However, some American forces will still be present in Iraq to train the army and the police. Previously, America had decided to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan. In this way, the American military campaign which lasted for nearly two decades in both countries came to an end. Biden and Kazimi had their first one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office.

“The combat mission will be completed by the end of this year”

This conversation was part of the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States. After meeting Kazimi, Biden said, “Our role in Iraq will be to be present, to train, to provide support and to provide the training necessary to help and counter ISIS.” Even if we are not going to war. Our combat mission will be completed by the end of this year.

An official in the Biden administration said on condition of anonymity that the purpose of the US military mission was to help Iraq defeat the Islamic State (IS). By the end of the year, his role will transform into advising and training the Iraqi army. The official said Iraqi forces have shown their talents and proven capable of defending their country. Still, the Biden administration believes there is still a significant threat from ISIS, the official said.

“No foreign fighting force is needed on Iraqi soil”

IS is not as powerful as it was in 2017, but it has shown that it can carry out attacks that claim many lives. Last week he claimed responsibility for a roadside bombing in a Baghdad market that killed 30 people. The US and Iraq agreed in April that the US role in Iraq should be to advise and train troops and not stay in combat roles.

However, no date could be set for this. However, the announcement comes at a time when elections are slated for Iraq on October 10, with only a few months remaining. Al-Kazimi made it clear before leaving for the visit to the United States that he believed the time had come for the United States to end its combat mission. “There is no need for a foreign fighting force on Iraqi soil,” he said. The number of US troops in Iraq has been around 2,500 since late last year, when then-President Donald Trump ordered a reduction in the number of forces to 3,000.