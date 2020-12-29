Without grapes or proof at the Puerta del Sol: you will not be able to be in the square from 10 p.m. on Wednesday

Publication: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 12:20

The characteristic image of the celebration of the bells in the Puerta del Sol will not be repeated this year, nor will the already traditional celebration of the “ preuvas ” the day before, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who specified that a special device of the municipal police will be put in place “which will allow the eviction of the Puerta del Sol from 10 p.m. . of the night “of this Wednesday.

“It is not allowed, of course, the celebration in the Puerta del Sol with grapes, as we know it, on the 31st,” stressed the first mayor of Madrid, who also referred to the “tradition” established these time years of the “so-called” proofs “of December 30”, for which “neither the conditions nor the circumstances are given”.

In this sense, Almeida appealed to the responsibility of citizens so that [miércoles, 30 de diciembre], from 22:00 in the evening, do not approach Puerta del Sol ”and that“ on New Year’s Eve they are not at Puerta del Sol ”.

“In any case, we will put in place the appropriate police mechanism so that this can be guaranteed,” warned the popular leader, who urged to celebrate New Year’s Eve and to reject this 2020 “at home”.