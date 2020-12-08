‘Without Limits’, the initiative that promotes the employability of disabled university students

KPMG in Spain and Fundacin Universia, which is supported by Banco Santander, through the universities of Santander, present Without Limits, a commitment to the inclusion of people with disabilities.

This year the VI Call for this employment initiative is launched. A program which, for five years, has linked university students with disabilities to the world of work, through professional experience that enables them to develop their employability. University students who have recently graduated or who have completed their last undergraduate or graduate degree in Business Administration and Management, Engineering or Law, with an average / high level of English, may participate.

The registration period starts from today and will be open during the first semester of 2021, with the incorporation of people who pass the process in September and October of next year. Anyone interested in this opportunity can register on the Fundacin Universia website www.fundacionuniversia.net.

This year’s call will also include an induction session to facilitate the student’s integration into KPMG, from selection to employment. This initiative will put the selected disabled university student in contact with his future work team and will also be complemented by the figure of the “buddy”, a person who participated in this program during previous editions and who will guide new professionals until their completion. incorporation.

Work placements, a story of talents

Since its launch in 2015, 14 disabled university students have had the opportunity to do work placements in KPMG offices in Madrid and Barcelona.

One of those stories of progress is the case of Javier Gallego, “I have been fortunate to meet some wonderful people who have helped me to look at it from perspectives I never imagined.” In 2018 he started his internship and today he works in the specialist field in the infrastructure, government and transport sector at KPMG. “The possibility of developing many different projects enriches your professional experience”.

Fundacin Universia participates in the “Sin Lmites” program as a strategic ally of KPMG in Spain for the identification and selection of young talent with disabilities.

