wole-soyinka:-“both-christianity-and-islam-have-a-pernicious-influence”

The Nobel Prize for Literature Wole Soyinka has taken almost half a century to return to the novel and he does so with a monumental piece, a non-pious fresco of today’s Nigeria that may well become a universal portrait of violence, religious extremism , fanaticism, superstitions and the use of the people for purposes more linked to corruption than to development. Chronicles from the country of the happiest people on earth (Alfaguara) is obviously a satirical title, very satirical, but the humor it exudes remains frozen in the retina as the Manipulative shepherds, usurping politicians and victims of heartless violence parade in a choral story that acquires unity hand in hand with aberration.

Question. Was it difficult to return to the novel?

Answer. There was no another option. The material had been accumulating for a long time and it was clear that this time I needed the novel format to present my ideas. Hard? Of course there were difficulties being so big, but I was very relieved when we finished. So rewarding, too.

Soyinka (Abeokuta, Nigeria; 87 years old) was the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, who got on 1986. His narrative force is partly the daughter of his critical gaze, of an activism that landed him in jail in the sixties and that has made him break his US resident card to denounce Donald Trump. Of course, naked in his writing and without more detours than those of his literary resources, Soyinka has traveled more often through theater, essays and poetry, which he considers his home, compared to the novel. That is why this new work is even more important, which trees the worst vices of a society that is yours and can be anyone’s. The writer spends this week in Madrid.

P. In his book he addresses political corruption, but also power religious. Does religion have a bigger role right now than in the past?

A. Yes Yes. And not always a healthy role. Nigerians are religious in general, other societies have solved the spiritual realm and may turn their back on religion, but this is not the case in many countries in Africa, and even to some extent in Europe. There are people who acquire great influence in the Government by professing the same religion as the leader, for better or for worse. And then there is the extreme and violent phenomenon, which accentuates all the other problems we have.

Q. Are you referring to Islamism, to Boko Haram?

R. Mainly Islam, yes, but there are also the Christian extremists like Joseph Kony in East Africa. He is very violent, extreme, even sadistic, and his way of dealing with dissent is by mutilating noses, lips and other members. It is a surprising aberration. He has become an enemy of humanity.

P. In his novel he fuses Christianity and Islam. Why?

R. I have a personal problem with both Christianity and Islam. By pretending to be world religions that claim to know everything, especially extremists, they believe that there is no other point of view beyond their own, so they exert a great pernicious influence that includes the use of fear, which is very different from the simple influence. I come from the prevalent religion in my community before Christianity and Islam, the worship of Orisha, and this is the most humanistic religion I know, the most tolerant. And those two so-called global religions could learn a lot from this religion, but they look down on us, condescendingly. For these reasons I am very critical of those two religions. Otherwise, spirituality is something personal and when it is structured as part of the community instinct to share experiences it is good. The problem arises when they intervene in civil life.

Q. And why have they become so powerful?

R. For many reasons, also economic. In Nigeria there are sects that promise a better material life in exchange for following them. They use misery, economic deprivation to generate hope, and when they do not get what they promised they are told that it is because they do not have enough faith. Then there is politics. There are people who embrace another religion because it is the one in power. And then there is the insecurity of people who prefer to put their entire existence in the hands of others because they don’t feel good about themselves. It is a mixture of these factors.

Q. You know the United States well. Religion has also become very powerful there.

R. A lot. In recent decades, power was not seen as a monopoly of white Anglicans. When Kennedy became a Catholic and won the presidency, it was quite a phenomenon to see how the idea that it did not threaten rights was emphasized. It’s only been those few decades that Americans accepted a Catholic. Then came Ronald Reagan, whose wife looked at the crystal ball, was very superstitious and influenced her husband with her religious and far-right gaze. The religious extreme right in the US has many followers and its constituents do what they are told.

Q. He destroyed his green card when Trump won. Do you regret today that you are gone?

R. No, no, I don’t regret it, I couldn’t do another thing. That man was racist, he was a xenophobic maniac, he insulted other nationalities, he called them shitty countries. Openly. It was. It represented the worst of American prejudice and political backlash, but it was very helpful because what it did was remind Americans that they are not so intellectually or philosophically developed. Worst of all in his campaign were the summary executions of blacks by the police, by gangs. Many more blacks were killed extrajudicially at the hands of the police during the Trump campaign than in any presidential campaign in Nigeria. I saw it, as I had seen before the most progressive stage, when Obama, a black man, was able to become president. But the far right was determined that that would never happen again, Trump saw it and took advantage of it. For me he is an enemy of humanity. That is why I said that if I was elected, I no longer wanted to be part of that community. So I tore up my green card and when I have to go to the US I get my visa, period. The American Embassy does not have any problem, they let me go, because there are good people, who make me feel attracted to the United States. They do not take my dogs out when I arrive, on the contrary, they give me that normal and ordinary visa.

Q. Did the Black Lives Matter movement surprise you?

R. Not at all. There had been outbreaks, but it was the first time the consciousness of the world was ignited. Black Lives Matter has also been very useful for the African continent because in the face of murderous leaders we can say: Black lives matter in Africa too, so take note. It was echoed in many places and nothing surprised me.

P. The enormous violence also stands out in his novel, rapes, children turned into victims.

R. It is a phenomenon that I admit that surprises me. The world I grew up in would never have tolerated that level of cruelty in humanity. The causes are economic despair, a nihilism due to the succession of the worst type of leaders, which has infected or awakened something latent in society. We do not know how it has been, but in the last two decades we have seen the devaluation of the human being, and religion has a lot to do with it. People have been rocked by explosions in markets, in factories, in offices, in the streets. There is a movement that is dedicated to death as a form of spirituality, to kidnappings, like Boko Haram. And over the years the sensitivity towards other human beings has been diminished. It is like an inoculation into the subconscious, as if we consent to this violence and then start practicing it because you get used to it. These religious extremist groups have taken the value out of life and have become an infection, a disease, and even some of the traditional leaders have resorted to doing things they were not doing. There are priests who take part in this human sacrifice because it gives them wealth and while they do it they are praising God. The aberration has become a habit, like the “new normal” of the COVID ―I hate that expression―, that aberration has become a fashion.

Q. How was your book received?

R. It has been an incredible phenomenon, because the politicians who star in my book have approached me and even some famous people that I have used as a model have come to ask me. One got on the podium and I said to him: before you open your mouth, I hope you have realized that you are in the book; And he said, yes, yes, but I want to ask you anyway. What surprised me the most is the number of politicians who have actively supported the book.

Q. ¿ How would you define your literature?

R. I don’t consider myself a novelist. I am a playwright. I feel more comfortable with theater and poetry. I like to write plays especially. And I believe in the eclectic nature of literature, which means that I don’t pursue any particular style. I simply allow the muse to operate in me to link form and substance. And I hope I don’t belong to any school.