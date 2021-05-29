Wolf for 5000 steps daily for a healthy body – Whidbey Daily News

British sports scientist Joanna Hole claims that walking 5,000 steps a day can be a cure for many health problems. This method of walking has been helpful for people suffering from back pain, weight gain and high blood pressure.

British sports scientist Joanna Hole claims that walking 5,000 steps a day can be a cure for many health problems. This method of walking has been helpful for people suffering from back pain, weight gain and high blood pressure.

Walk How to walk in active technique

Calculate your average steps for the first three days, then gradually increase to 5,000,000 three or four times.

Diet Avoid taking carbohydrates after five o’clock in the evening.

Walk at least 3-4 times a week for 15-20 minutes and gradually increase the pace.

Before starting a warm-up, it is important to warm up from head to toe.

Concentration This method may seem strange for a few weeks, but can be easily used if followed with concentration.

Distance care

When walking, keep in mind the distance between the ears and the shoulders.

Shoulder-neck stable

Keep the shoulders and neck stable, so that there is no tension and tension in the back. The lungs will also breathe freely.

Pedometer

The number of steps can be used to calculate.

Step

Walk with the legs in such a way that the person in the back can see the whole of your legs. It also does not cause heel pain.

Breathing

Keep the breathing process normal.

90 degree angle

Initially the hands should be at a 90 degree angle, then move back and forth at 120 degrees

Stomach inside and out

By moving the abdomen in and out, the muscles are activated, increasing the interval between these steps.

Slow motion

If the technique seems rugged and stressful, then go slowly, just after your full confidence, speed up

Dr.

The interval of steps depends on the health of the person.

Life effect

Walking 01 minute increases your age from one to two minutes

By walking for 20 minutes, you lose three kilos of fat.

A few years of life can be extended by walking 20 minutes per week.

If you walk 45 minutes a day, your chances of catching a cold are halved.