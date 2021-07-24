Woman for Elon Musk Moon Mission: Woman Scientist Finalist for Elon Musk Space X Moon Mission 2023: Dr. Tracy, selected to go to the Moon in Elon Musk’s vehicle

Two billionaires have returned to Earth after traveling to space, but the most famous name associated with space travel is gearing up to send a mission next year. SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk is set to send his “Space Cab” in 2023. Japanese businessman Yusaku Meizawa has bought tickets for this and has now chosen his first partner. Engineer and research scientist Dr. Tracy Fanara was chosen for this trip and his background suggests he is the perfect choice.

work for years

Tracy, a PhD from the University of Florida, has worked on the Motte Marine Laboratory’s Environmental Health Protection Program for six years and is now the Coastal Modeling Manager for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). What’s interesting is that Tracy is associated with adventure in the field as much as she did in the lab. From space-themed art to rap, Wally Tracy’s Inspectorplanet Instagram account shows she’s close to nature and unafraid of dangers.

Adventure outside the lab

Sometimes she looks like the crocodile and sometimes she works on heavy machinery. We also see her playing with the lion. He even did a rap about climate change. Tracy hopes that Earth and space can be reunited in one movement. Dr Tracy has done a lot of work on many issues like environmental protection, pollution of rivers. She wants to engage young people in the science of climate change.

Dr Tracy raps too

Meezawa pays the expenses

Previously, Yusaku’s plan was that in 2023, artists would participate in this week-long mission. Not only that, earlier he was looking for a girlfriend to go on a trip, but then gave up on the idea. Yasuka will bear the full cost of this trip with SpaceX’s next-generation reusable launcher, Starship. SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket in November last year.