Woman manager and conciliation, a key alliance in today’s business world

Despite the fact that more and more companies are integrating gender equality into their business strategy, and that reconciliation is understood by companies as a means of bringing more well-being and balance to employees or as a formula to improve productivity, the profile of women still encounters obstacles in their careers towards top management. Not only to gain access to the position, but also to be able to maintain it in the long term because of the personal and professional loads to be managed on a daily basis.

In addition, the effect of the pandemic has caused stagnation in the advancement of gender equality plans in the Spanish company, forced to implement emergency measures focused on operational survival and leaving the efforts in terms of diversity in the background. Concretely, 3 in 10 companies (26%) admit not having taken any measures to improve gender parity in their respective management staff, a figure which represents an increase of 15 points compared to the previous year, according to the ‘Women in Business’ report by Grant Thornton.

However, the companies which, for years, have established this reconciliation as one of their central axes stand out. This is the example of Quinton, a biotechnology laboratory dedicated to the manufacture of natural specialties based on microfiltered cold seawater. Quinton bases its business model on the offer of well-being through its natural specialties, under this umbrella is its model of people management. Its founder, Joan Miquel Coll, sowed the first seed, betting on reconciliation and the implementation of the intensive day of 1996. This seed allowed the second generation of the family to continue betting on the care of the team, through its Wellbeing laboratory project, which includes more than 80 measures based on three axes: work-life balance, sport and well-being.

Cecilia Coll, responsible for People with Values ​​and promoter of this project, is a manager with more than 25 years of experience in people management and has been able to combine her role as manager with the care of her three children. “During this stage, there were more complex moments, where conciliation was the key, always without neglecting the projects in which I collaborated, fulfilling the assigned tasks under the prism of innovation and continuous improvement, ”he emphasizes. 25 conciliatory years and manager at Quinton have allowed Cecilia to get involved in the education, training and culture of her children, without neglecting her commitment to grow in the organization by participating in the decisions that led to a strong company with linear growth and growth a committed and happy work team.

Among the different measures, the following stand out:

The definition of the position according to the organization chart linked to the Collective Agreement, focused on skills and knowledge. The transparent remuneration policy, no pay gap in any position. Long-term continuous training that helps consolidate knowledge and skills, as well as adapt to changes.

In addition, Quinton sees maternity and paternity support as something natural in long-term professional development: adapted schedules before and after birth, adapted positions, and all measures related to children. Being important, leave behind the bad concept of “children = mother”.

During this 25-year stage, Cecilia began to manage for the care of her children and in recent years she has done so for the care of their parents, always without giving up her professional project. As a managerial woman, she is attached to the project, bringing conciliation to the whole team and continually renewing the human model through active listening. “The result is clear: it is possible to be the daughter, the mother of a large family and the manager of a company present in more than 25 countries. Productivity increases year after year, there is no absenteeism or turnover, we have a high level of talent attraction and a 95% happiness index for the whole team ”, concludes -he.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric