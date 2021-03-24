Woman reaches sex court with husband, wife receives compensation of 70,000 rupees – Japanese court ordered woman to pay man compensation of 70,000 rupees after having sex with his wife

Tokyo

In Japan, the court ordered a woman to pay compensation in excess of 1,100,000 yen (70,000 rupees) for the offense of having had sex with another woman. According to some reports, on February 16, the Tokyo District Court ordered a 37-year-old woman to pay the money to the victim’s husband. The woman was accused of having had a sexual act against the will of the victim’s husband.

Husband filed a complaint

According to the report by Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, the 39-year-old husband has taken legal action against the woman accused of having forced sex with his wife. The husband said in his petition that his wife and the accused met online. After which, they both became friends.

Court said the peace had been disturbed, pay compensation

At the same time, the accused woman told the court that her antics did not ruin the marriage and that it was not infidelity. But the court ordered the wife to pay compensation to the husband, saying this act disturbed the peace, it did not cause infidelity. In such a situation, this court decision is the subject of discussion all over Japan. A year ago, the Tokyo High Court ordered a woman to be compensated for cheating on her female partner in one of these cases.

Homosexuality is not recognized in Japan

It is said that the couple had lived together for seven years. He got married in America and was also going to have a child. A few years ago, a district court across the country ruled unconstitutional not to allow same-sex couples to marry. However, a Japanese court recently declared same-sex marriage unconstitutional. This court ruling forced same-sex couples to live a life of oblivion.