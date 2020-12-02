Women in Africa are allowed to bond after marriage

Shatakshi Asthana

The species living in Africa have many strange rules and practices. Perhaps the most surprising of these is the Borana Oroma tribe. In a conversation with Navbharat Times Online, geophysicist Ratnesh Pandey said women in this community are not only allowed to have extra-marital sex, but also to get support. Discover interesting stories related to this community here (Photo: Gerhard Huber, Global Geography)

A separate government works

The people of Borana Oromo are also called Borana. They live in the Borena area of ​​southern Oromia in Ethiopia, in the border area of ​​Somalia and in northern Kenya. The Borana people live their life according to the Gadda system without any hindrance. There is no intervention from the outside world and the government there. It is an indigenous democratic system. By virtue of this, the political, economic, social and religious activities of this community are controlled.

Under the Gadda system, men from five Oromo groups are selected for a period of eight years. During his tenure, he controls the judicial, political, religious and other activities of the whole society. He is retiring after eight years. Thanks to this, it has strengthened itself as a political and military organization.

… my husband is waiting outside

The women of this tribe place the milk in a container made after drying a gourd. These utensils are decorated in different ways. Women wear pearl rings. Women have special rights here. Married women can have physical relationships with any man other than their husband. Not only is this decision respected but the whole community also supports it. A woman always decides who will come into her house and have a physical relationship. Meanwhile, if the husband comes home and finds the spear outside the house sunk into the ground, he cannot enter. This is believed to be the message that a woman has a physical relationship with one of her non-men. When he removes the non-male spear from the floor, the husband just goes inside.

Stories related to religion

The god of Borana Oromo is called Vaka. Before the spread of Islam and Christianity, Borana practiced an ancient religion called Vakefna which was a monotheistic religion. The word Vakefna derives from the word Vaka, which means “Akash Dev” in Afan-Oromu. Followers of the Vakefna religion were called Wakfata and regarded Vaka as their deity. There was a priest in the Vakefna religion called Kalla. He acted as a mediator between the Borana Oromo community and the deity. In Vakefna, it was believed that objects like trees, waterfalls, and rocks also have spirits.

According to a legend in Wakefna, Borana Oromo had to give a gift to his god Vak and for which he had to sacrifice his elder. It is said that there was a magician who lived in the forest. He used to kill newborn babies and during this time a priest named Kalla intervened between Borana Oromo and the god of the waka. Many Borana Oromo follow and follow their traditional religion, Wakfna.

Unique way of naming

The Borana Oromo are a nomadic tribe who seek pasture for their camels and animals. The men of the Borana Oromo community lead the herd of cattle, while the Borana Oromo women are responsible for building and cleaning the houses. Borana raises cows, goats, sheep and other animals. When there is a traditional dance here, it is believed that a child was born in someone’s house. The people of Borana Oromo do not name their children for three years. Most of the rules here are for children and never call people older than their first name.

These people name the children based on time, place, festival, etc. – The boys who are in the afternoon during the day are called "Guyo". Someone is called "Jill" after the ceremony, but if the baby is born during the rainy season, it is called "Rob" and the baby born in the dry season is called "Good". Other names include Jaldes (monkey), Funnan (nose), Gufu (end of a tree), and the long-legged ones called "Luke". The name of the child's parents is never changed during the ceremony three years after the child's birth.

Weddings are like that

Borana women wear goatskin clothing. The women of this tribe use the ghee to make their hair beautiful and to make a lot of peaks on their heads. Women of the Borana tribe shave a large part of their heads before marriage to have a good groom. It is only after marriage that girls have the opportunity to grow up and groom themselves properly. Not only that, people here don’t like to be photographed after marriage. These people believe that by doing this there is a lack of blood in the body.

The Borana Oromo build their huts out of wood and fur. Older women are revered in this community as custodians of culture. Insulting them is also considered a crime in this community. The girls in this community are weighed down by their mother's behavior. If the mother is civilized, it means that her daughter will also be the same, and it is on this basis that men choose a bride for themselves. In Borana Oromo, marriage is decided after a long, multi-stage conversation. The girl's parents hold a meeting called "Kada" to discuss the terms of the marriage. Here, the boy's family members are invited and the wedding date is set.

He has the most respect

Spiritual leaders are highly respected in this tribal society. Here souls are also called Ayana and they are also of great importance. Spiritual leaders make sacrifices and rituals to appease souls so that people in their society are healthy, animals are protected, fields remain fertile, and crops are cultivated. In this community, the chief's son is considered the luckiest and no one can punish him even if he misbehaves. The mothers of these sons receive special respect. The wife of the chief of this tribe must wear special jewelry. Borana women do not come in front of their sons-in-law and show their mouths, but sometimes the two cover their mouths if they come face to face.

This is how smart and brave boys are

If a boy from the Borana Oromo community starts hunting and killing wild animals such as elephants, lions, rhinos, and buffaloes as a teenager, he gets special status in the community and is seen as brave and smart in his community. is. This sound quality makes him more likely to be elected as a leader in society. The milk of this community drinks milk, curd, ghee, meat, honey, a powerful blood solution. An energizing solution is made by mixing cow blood into cow's milk. For this, a wound is made in the neck of the cow. Later, the wounds of the cow are closed with mud.