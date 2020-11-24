Women managers already represent 14% of e-commerce

Spain is the first country in Europe with the highest percentage of female CEOs in its companies, with 25%. This figure is six percentage points higher than the average for the rest of the European Union (19%) and five for the rest of the world (20%). And is that, despite the Covid crisis, women in leadership positions continue to grow and tech leaders are no exception.

This is demonstrated by the ‘Women In Business’ report by consultancy firm Grant Thornton, which indicates that 14% of retail CEOs are already women, 24% are COOs and 21% are marketing directors.

Flexwork, teleworking and conciliation, the keys to today’s companies

This greater female presence in electronic commerce, both in the labor market and in management positions, is in part due to the work-life balance policies that are applied. And that’s it, labor flexibility is one of the key measures to reduce the gender gap. In this scenario of uncertainty due to the coronavirus, it is time to promote new, more flexible and digital forms of working with dispersed and distant teams.

The ecommerceStikets, dedicated to personalized products for families, is a clear example of this trend. Its CEO, Stephanie Marko, has bet since its creation to integrate work-life balance, flexible hours and teleworking into the DNA of the company. A company whose workforce is predominantly female with children under the age of 6, in which women can work without giving up the role of mother and can also exercise a professional activity.

This translates into an intensive 9 to 5 p.m. day that fits the school schedule, with flexible entrances and exits. In addition, at Stikets, they are committed to telecommuting and measuring work according to objectives and not hours booked.

And that’s it, all Stikets systems are in the cloud, which allows staff to work from home if their children are sick. In addition, parents have the opportunity to organize themselves and can participate in school activities or take their children to the doctor during their working day.

For Marko, “the reconciliation between professional and family life is not only a question of schedules, as it is often wrongly said, but must be a transversal idea which is reflected in the same way in the different fields of company’s activity”. The founder adds that the “family friendly” concept is intrinsic to Stikets since the company was born with the aim of helping mothers and their families, more precisely, with a solution to mark their property.

Mumpreneur and family co-responsibility

Thus, from the outset, family co-responsibility has become the central axis of the company’s corporate culture. Stephanie Marko is a mother of 3 children and assures us that: “first and foremost, I am a mother, which is why Stikets must be a company where mothers and fathers can work in peace without giving up their family responsibilities, in addition to being a company where, as professionals want to work ”.

According to Marko, as a comumpreneur, he is well aware that there is still a long way to go to achieve equality in business as well. This contrasts with the capacities of women, especially mothers. “As some studies already show, women have a great ability to plan and organize their daily work and this translates into better performance at work.”

The company also has a play area for the little ones, as well as for homework, a picnic or spending time while their parents are working. Likewise, family celebrations are organized so that the children know where their parents are working and, at the same time, foster relationships between families.

