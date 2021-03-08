women occupy only 34% of management positions

Companies do not bet on female leadership: women only occupy 34% of management positions

EAE Business School published the report “ Sustainable Leadership in Logistics ” in which it is extracted that, in this sector, women in management positions are below 25%, unlike the global figure which is in a 3 , 4%.

“The role of women in the logistics sector, as in many companies in other industrial sectors, has been less than that of men. Despite these figures, various companies in the logistics sector have changed their dynamics by forming joint teams. For example, intralogistics solutions provider Dematic chose to have 40% of its management team made up of women, as well as 25% of its employees, ”explains Elena Bulmer, co-author of the study.

In the report, study co-author and EAE Business School professor Raquel Rodrguez Calero argues for sustainable female leadership in logistics: “It’s a type of leadership that has a long-term vision. , which develops over time, and whose key elements are flexibility, justice and ethics; and which is based on three fundamental pillars: economic, social and environmental ”.

For her part, the co-author of the report and professor at the EAE Business School, Magal Riera, underlines that studies have indicated that “a high percentage of women executives have integrated the SDGs in the companies they lead, even considering it a priority. for their business, and so they communicate it ”.

The study also illustrates two types of leadership: locust leadership and bee leadership. Lobster leadership is based on the will to profit, at all costs, even if it means, for example, damaging the natural environment. “It’s zero-sum leadership; You get your own profit at the expense of others, ”Bulmer says.

Bee leadership, on the other hand, is more holistic in character and is based on creating value for interest groups. “Although the bee model has proven to be more sustainable and profitable in the long run, many companies persist in applying the more conventional lobster model, which relies on making short-term decisions without evidence,” says Riera. Avery and Bergsteiner.

“So assuming all the costs of a short-term trade policy, there are too many companies managing sustainability from an unsustainable perspective,” Riera adds.

Finally, the study brings together the six stages of a sustainable leadership model:

Sustainability is more than the implementation of a strategy for change. It is convenient to analyze the entire value chain of the company. Sustainability should be a priority for the board of directors of the company. 4. It is necessary to gain the support of people who are indecisive or unwilling to change. Sustainability should be part of the job of everyone in the company. It is necessary to redefine the competitive context of the company by promoting collaboration between companies.

