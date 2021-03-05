Women’s leadership in the third sector reaches 50%, a much higher percentage than in the scientific and commercial sectors

Ana Benavides, director of Fundacin Lealtad, underlines the differences in management from a gender perspective: “although women are in the majority (56%) on the board of directors of small entities, as the size of the NGO increases, the percentage of women decreases ”

BY RRHHDigital, 5:30 pm – March 05, 2021



On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Fundacin Lealtad analyzed the representation of women in positions of increased responsibility of the 219 accredited NGOs which respect the 9 principles of transparency and good practices. Data shows that the average number of women on boards and boards is 45%, which means 996 women in top-level positions. In addition, in 47% of the entities, there is a woman in charge as director.

These figures put the third sector in terms of equality well ahead of other fields, such as science and business. In the activity and scientific promotion of the CSIC, women occupy 27%[1] the highest level (professors-researchers). Regarding listed companies, the latest data shows that women represent only 24%[2] boards of directors, a figure far from the 30% that the CNMV has set as a target for 2020.

Although the results are positive, Ana Benavides, director of Fundacin Lealtad, underlines the differences in management from a gender perspective: “Although women are in the majority (56%) on the boards of small entities (with a budget less than 300,000 euros per year) as the size of the NGO increases, the percentage of women decreases to 39% in organizations that manage a budget of more than 5 million ”.

The presence of women on the board of directors is also decreasing as the number of employees increases. In entities with up to 10 employees, the representation of women is 47%, while in those with more than 50 employees, this figure drops to 32%.

The study also shows that 47% of accredited NGOs are headed by a woman, with development cooperation being the least common area (39%). Women executives manage a total of more than 350 million euros, serve 34 million beneficiaries, have nearly 7,000 employees in their charge and bring together around 80,000 volunteers.

However, as Benavides points out, “these data are not proportional to the participation of women in the third sector, since two out of three people hired are women and six out of ten are also volunteers. NGOs are moving in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go ”.

The other results that the analysis shows are:

Women are more present on association boards, with an average of 49%, than on foundation boards, with an average of 42%. In 6 out of 10 NGOs, a woman holds a position of responsibility, whether as president or director. They are presidents in 43% of accredited NGOs. They are administrators in 47% of accredited NGOs. 24% of accredited NGOs have a woman as president and director. Women represent half or most of the members of the governing body in 43% of accredited NGOs. Of the 219 accredited NGOs, three do not have female representation in their governing body, while in four of them there is no male representation. Of the 219 accredited NGOs, 53% are associations and 47% are foundations. By scope of action, the accredited NGOs are divided between: Social action (80%), Development cooperation and humanitarian aid (17%), Research (2%), Environment (1%).

HRDigital