Woolly mammoth vs elephant: woolly mammoth skeletons discovered in Canada

Montreal

Miners searching for gold in Canada have found the skeletons of mammoths, a giant elephant-like creature dating to 29,000 years ago. Hair is visible on these skeletons. This is why it is assumed that in ancient times these giant creatures living in the frozen area protected themselves from the intense cold with the help of these hairs. He looked like a giant elephant. They also had long trunks and long curved teeth.

Rare to find so many mammoth skeletons in one place

According to local newspaper The Whitehorse Star, a team of gold diggers from Yukon, Canada have discovered the skeletons of several mammoths. Yukon government’s chief paleontologist Grant Jajula called it a “super exciting find.” He said this discovery raised many questions, which still need to be explored in the future. He said that it is really rare to find such a large amount of mammoth skeletons in one place.

All mammoths were part of the same family

In a conversation with Live Science, Grant Jajula said the way the bones were found suggests all of these mammoths were from the same family or herd. They probably went extinct about 29,000 years ago. Their remains were found in rocks made from volcanic lava. He said these bones can be from four to five mammoths. With this we will try to find out the reasons for Mammoth’s death.

miner said the best day of life

This team of gold miners discovered bones in the Little Fleck mine near Dawson City. The reality show “Gold Rush” is filmed there. Trey Charlie, a miner who discovered the bones, told CBC News it was probably one of the best days I’ve worked. It’s great fun to find these things. All day long I have been lifting bones.

Know Mammoth

Woolly mammoths roamed North America and Eurasia during the Ice Age. These creatures disappeared around 10,000 years ago. Scientists still don’t know what caused their extinction. Many believe that climate change and an increase in human predators were the cause. Their closest living relatives are the modern Asian elephant. The main difference between the two is only the top texture. Mammoths had thick, shaggy coats to help them survive the cold temperatures that Asian elephants don’t.