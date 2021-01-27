World

Woolly rhinoceros found in Siberia: 40,000-year-old rhino found in coldest place in the world

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminJanuary 27, 2021
2

Scientists have found a 40-thousand-year-old woolly rhino in the Siberian region of Russia. The hair, teeth, horns and fat of this rhino still remain. However, now scientists are plagued with just one concern.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminJanuary 27, 2021
2
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button