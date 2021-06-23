The Microsoft Store is an app store that has had its ups and downs. It didn’t have the impact it wanted, and apps are coming in with a dropper. Rumor has it that Microsoft is working on something revolutionary for Windows 11 and the App Store. But in the meantime, apps keep coming, like WordPress in this case.

WordPress officially arrives on the Microsoft Store

The folks at Automattic have released the official WordPress app on the Microsoft Store. This app allows us to create a WordPress website or manage an existing website from this portal. How could it be otherwise, this app is the web version of WordPress (in this case there are few surprises) and it allows us to work more fluently with our websites. Let’s see what he offers us:

Choose the right look from a wide selection of WordPress themes. Create updates, stories, photo essay announcements, anything! Bring your posts and pages to life with photos and videos from your camera and albums, or find the perfect picture with the free collection of professional photos built into the app. View real-time stats to track your website activity by exploring daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly information. Receive notifications on comments, likes and new subscribers. Respond to comments and engage with readers as you develop your website or blog.

An application that is worth it if we use WordPress extensively on a daily basis. We will definitely give this new app a try and see if it replaces the use of the web browser.

Developer: Automattic, Inc.

Price: Free +