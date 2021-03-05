Work on employee resilience

Only 30% of employees define themselves as resilient. This is the data that the study that Aon presented in June 2020 on employee resilience came up with and which was evaluated according to three main factors:

Safety at work (43% of employees responded that they did not feel safe in their work) Pride of belonging (51% of employees responded that they did not feel pride of belonging) Having the necessary motivation to reach their potential (53% of employees responded that they did not think they could reach their potential in the company where they work)

This report also confirmed the importance for companies to work on the well-being of their employees in a holistic and holistic way, and not in isolation, through the definition of a strategic plan which encompasses the five dimensions of well-being. Being these dimensions, the emotional, physical, social, professional and financial dimensions. So it has been observed that the percentage of employees who define themselves as resilient tripled when the company in which they worked offered a comprehensive well-being plan taking into account all or most of the dimensions of the asset. -be.

Now is the time to put people at the center of the organization and develop a plan that fits into the company’s strategic plan. And since Aon is aware that preparing and designing said plan requires identifying the starting point, we have developed a self-assessment tool that, along with reporting and open access, allows companies to assess their degree. resilience. and in this way they can begin to identify key areas of action that require deeper and more immediate intervention.

To determine the factors to be taken into account in the self-assessment tool, we have extracted for each dimension of well-being the two main measures to be implemented, so that companies can obtain more detailed information related to more specific actions.

The factors to be assessed to determine the degree of resilience of a company are distributed as follows:

Emotional well-being promotes emotional and mental health within the company act with empathy and commitment Physical well-being promotes physical activity and healthy lifestyles offered to protect the health of employees. Social communication and objective of the measures implemented to adapt to the new expectations of employees and society. Professional well-being to promote diversity and inclusion training for the development of new skills. Financial well-being measures and benefits offered to make employees feel more protected, and to promote savings and awareness of the tools that the company makes available to employees to improve control over their personal finances.

All of the above must in turn be measured against three levers essential to a successful wellness strategy. Which are: a) clear leadership that is actively involved, b) that the plan takes into account the vision of the company and c) that it connects and is incorporated into its purpose. If we ignore the fact that company leaders need to get involved and be the first to support the actions the company decides to take to improve employee well-being, we run the risk of the plan failing. . Just as if we did not take into account the culture of the company, its mission, its vision and its reason for being.

In conclusion, the focus on employee health has evolved. From a tactical, reactive and transactional approach, to a strategic, proactive and measurable approach. And for that, a change of model is necessary:

From a model where data has been used in a limited and isolated way, to one where data from different sources is aggregated to gain visibility on the main risks that companies and their employees face. From an approach where increases in medical costs due to claims are passed on to employees or even passed on through reduced benefits, to one where inefficiencies are identified and real issues affecting their employees are managed. From an approach where social policies and measures have been determined in isolation and without defining clear objectives, to another where the main social needs are defined and a solution is provided to the real needs of employees. From an approach where solutions have been worked out in isolation to business and human resource issues, to one where the goals of both are aligned and worked together.

In conclusion, 3 levers, 5 pillars and 10 factors to start creating a new model around well-being in business. And the self-assessment tool does nothing more than help initiate internal thinking about all of this, and provide practical and useful information.

