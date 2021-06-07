Work on mobiles, laptops, so take care of your eyes like this – Whidbey Daily News

Eye care tips: – Working on mobiles and laptops makes our eyes very tired and they need rest. If you are also bothered by this problem. So follow some homemade tips.

Working on mobiles and laptops has become common nowadays. This makes our eyes very tired. Sometimes water starts coming out of the eyes and it becomes blurred. In such a situation, it is very important to rest your eyes. Along with relaxing the eyes, we have to do some home remedies to increase the brightness of the eyes. So that you do not have to face any kind of difficulty while working.

Take a break between work

You are constantly working on mobiles and laptops. So take a break in between to relax the eyes. That is, during work, take your eyes off mobile and computer and look elsewhere. With this, he sat with his eyes closed for a while. Then start working again. This will relax your eyes.

Sprinkle water on the eyes –

You have to take special care to relax the eyes. For this you fill your mouth with water. Then sprinkle a little water on the eyes. Do this two-three times a day. This will relieve pain, burning, fatigue and stress in the eyes.

Use rose water

Mix cold water and a teaspoon of rose water in a bowl to relax and cool the eyes. Put a cotton ball in this water and keep it on the eyes and keep it on the eyes for about 8 to 10 minutes. This will cool your eyes. This will remove the heaviness of your eyes and also relieve pain and burning.

Use mint-

Mint is very beneficial for the body. It is easily available in summer. You put some mint leaves in a bowl and soak it overnight. Dip cotton in this water in the morning and keep it on the eyes for a while. This will reduce eye fatigue. The heaviness of the eyes will also decrease and you will feel refreshed.

Rub the palm and apply on the eyes-

This is a very ancient remedy. For this, you rub both your hands together. After a while, close your eyes and place your hands over the eyes and place them over the mouth. Now after a while open your eyes and move your eyeballs around. Then close your eyes and take a deep breath. You can do this three to four times a day. This will bring great relief to the eyes.

Keep a spoon on the eyes

Place a steel spoon in cold water and leave for a while. Then close your eyes and turn the spoon once to the side and once with the right spoon for one minute. The coolness from the spoon will relieve eye fatigue and make you feel great.