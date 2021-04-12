Workers reject videoconferencing

Most employees don’t like video conferencing. Only 25% of employees say they are satisfied with video calls or the famous “Zoom Happy Hours” to interact with the rest of the team. This is what an investigation conducted by Emeraude Escape reveals.

The company was interested in the telework carried out by more than 1,000 teleworkers. Among the results obtained, it emerges that workers prefer more creative ways to communicate with their colleagues. In this sense, it is recommended that companies try to be more creative to avoid fatigue and apathy of their employees.

In fact, 70% of those surveyed admit to enjoying playing competitive virtual games. According to the survey, two of the top most requested virtual activities involve some type of game. As a result, 95% of employees admit to preferring to participate in virtual escape games.

The CEO of Emeraude Escape, Virgile Loisance, indicates that when it comes to retaining the best employees, we must take into account their commitment to the company. “For this reason, it is important that workers feel satisfied and connected, both with their company and with their workplace.”

On the other hand, it should be noted that remote work has improved relations between workers. According to the survey, 55% of workers say they have felt closer to the team since the start of the pandemic. In addition, 60% of employees say they are more connected with the mission and with the mission and culture of the company.

Loisance points out that this is because companies are organizing more social activities online to strengthen the bonds between their employees. “62% of those surveyed said their companies held virtual team-building events at least once a month, while 30% had events once a week,” he reports.

Apart from that, the majority of them, 72%, admit that they want their companies to organize such events at least once a month and 91% opt for them to be held once a quarter.

