Working remotely also has its risks

Working remotely has advantages for the company and for the worker, but also its risks. And one of the main ones has to do with cybersecurity. Working from home or outside the organization presents greater cyber risks for businesses. The organization’s information systems are therefore more exposed to attacks from hackers.

A report from the “New Normal” State of Cybersecurity “warns that companies are more at risk of cyberattacks when working remotely. Suspicious incidents affecting the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the home increased by 46% from January to June.

As they point out, hackers are attacking key business vulnerabilities. They attack, they detail, unpatched vulnerabilities that are less than a year old. According to their data, 36.37% of all unpatched vulnerabilities involving CVE occurred in the first half of 2020.

Email attacks

This report reveals that over the same period, 46.84% of network attacks were related to the exploitation of a vulnerability in the SMB protocol. In contrast, 41.63% were brute force attempts in RDP and FTP.

One of the main problems was the use of personal equipment for work. Thus, 45% of employees believe that it poses serious security risks. And these are computers, they point out, that can be easily controlled by remote hackers and compromise corporate infrastructure.

Covid-19 has led to the development of new computer attacks. According to the report, the hackers took the opportunity to launch corporate email compromise attacks. In fact, four in 10 coronavirus-themed emails have been classified as spam, phishing, or malware. This indicates that the company’s employees are at constant risk.

Finally, the report calls for more investment in software and technology to prevent these types of attacks that affect organizations.

