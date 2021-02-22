“World class linarense and Andalusian”

Publication: Monday February 22, 2021 13:37

The singer of Linar Raphael will be distinguished this year as the Favorite Son of Andalusia, as announced on Monday by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.

Moreno expressed on Twitter the “honor” of announcing that Raphael, “a world-class Linarian and Andalusian” who is now celebrating his 60-year career, will receive the highest honor awarded by the board of directors on the occasion of the feast of Andalusia celebrated on February 28.

The Board of Governors will approve tomorrow in Ronda (Malaga) all the distinctions of the 28-F, which are the title of Favorite Son and the medals of Andalusia.