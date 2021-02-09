World Health Organization: Corona virus does not spread from Wuhan laboratory in China, WHO rejects theory – World Health Organization rejects theory of coronavirus spreading from Wuhan biological laboratory

Wuhan

An expert from the World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is unlikely that the corona virus will spread from a Chinese laboratory. Scientists also said that it could have entered the human body through an intermediate species. Peter Ben Ambarek, WHO zoologist and food safety, made the statement Tuesday in his assessment of a possible detection of the corona virus in the city of Wuhan, in central China.

The first case of Corona was found in Wuhan itself

Significantly, the world’s first case of corona virus infection was found in Wuhan in December 2019. Since then, several countries, including the United States, have predicted the spread of the corona virus infection. from the Bio Lab located in Wuhan, China. Apart from that, Corona’s transition from the Chinese weight market was also seen as a decision.

Scientists are now monitoring animals

Liang Wanyan, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University at the World Health Organization press conference, said SARS-CoV-2 is found in bats and pangolins. These may have been the reason for the spread of the virus, as a strong similarity was found between the standard Corona virus and SARS. However, no direct association with the identified SARS-CoV-2 virus has been reported for any of these species.

Our preliminary results suggest that the infection is more likely to spread via an intermediate host species. Further more specialized studies and research will be needed to prove this. The results suggest that introducing the hypothesis of a phenomenon from a laboratory is not correct.

The world doesn’t know where Corona, the killer of 2.3 million people, came from

So far 2,338,319 people have died from this deadly virus worldwide, the number of infected people has reached 107,079,812. Yet people are not sure exactly where the corona virus infection has spread. . Previously, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes, had criticized Beijing for not having given the necessary authorizations to a team of experts.