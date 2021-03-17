World Health Organization on Fatal Covid-19 Infection Rate Worldwide, Says Cases Rising Percent Every Week

Strong points:

The World Health Organization is once again warning of the increasing speed of the corona virus. The infection rate is increasing by 10% every week around the world. Most cases of infection originate from the United States and European countries

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States and Europe contributed the most to Covid-19 cases worldwide last week at a rate of 10 percent. The WHO reported in weekly data on the global corona virus pandemic released on Wednesday that the pandemic was at its peak in early January. At the time, around 50 lakh cases were presenting per week, but it declined in mid-February and reached almost 25 lakhs.

Corona’s graph rose for the third week in a row

The United Nations Health Agency has pointed out that last week was the third week in a row that new cases have increased following a drop in infection rates. The WHO said more than 80 percent of the new cases and deaths were in the United States and Europe last week.

6% of new cases in Europe

The World Health Organization has reported that new cases have risen by 6% in Europe, while the number of deaths has steadily declined. WHO reported that the greatest number of cases had occurred in France, Italy and Poland.

AstraZeneca vaccine banned by many countries

There has been an increase in cases in countries across Europe, while more than a dozen countries have temporarily banned the introduction of AstraZeneca’s Kovid-19 vaccine. These countries have taken this step after the news of blood clotting caused by this vaccine. Due to this fear, the three largest countries in the European Union – Germany, France and Italy – on Monday halted the deployment of AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine. After that, Spain, Portugal, Latvia, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Norway and Ireland also stopped his vaccination. Indonesia has also decided to postpone the deployment of the vaccine.