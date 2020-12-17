World Health Organization: WHO team will travel to Wuhan to investigate the origin of Corona after 1 year, will the truth be revealed? – the team of scientists who will travel to Wuhan in January to investigate the origins of covid-19

The World Health Organization team will travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan in January to investigate the genesis of the corona virus that killed more than 70 million people around the world. Several years have also raised questions about the WHO team traveling to Wuhan to investigate this global epidemic after 1 year. People doubt that this tour will produce significant results. On the flip side, China has been baseless from the start with fears about the origin of Corona from Wuhan.

Corona’s origins remain a mystery even after 16 million deaths

WHO spokesman Hedin Hallderson said the international mission is expected to visit China in the first week of January. So far, 1,657,062 people have died from this deadly virus worldwide, the number of infected has reached 74,613,745. Yet people do not know exactly where the infection with the corona virus has spread.

China’s choice experts will be involved in the investigation

The WHO has been accused of playing in China’s lap. China is also said to be choosing the team that will travel to Wuhan. For this, the WHO submitted a list of experts to China, which included the names of those who would investigate the case. This United Nations organization now has the approval of China.

Two-member teams have already made preparations

WHO’s decision-making unit, the World Health Assembly (WHA), at its annual conference in May, unanimously adopted a proposal to investigate the origin of the virus. China also supported this proposal. This unit is currently led by India. A two-member WHO team visited China in August and completed preparatory work to locate the source of Kovid-19.

Investigative pressure has increased on WHO

According to the report, during Monday’s meeting, representatives from the United States, the EU and Australia called on WHO to send the team and share more information on the mission. It is also said in the news that the WHO member cannot send any party to the country without his approval.

China rejected Wuhan theory ahead of inquiry

Even before the WHO investigation, China claimed that the first case of Kovid-19 in Wuhan does not mean the transition originated from the same city in China. Recently, several media institutions controlled by the Chinese government circulated reports that the corona virus was found on packages of food items imported from abroad. China has claimed that the corona virus has also been found on packages of marine fish from India. It has been alleged that the virus could have arrived in China via these packages from abroad.

China raised a complex scientific question

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the first case of infection occurred in China, but that doesn’t mean the corona virus originated in China. Therefore, we believe that the origin of the virus is a complex scientific question in which the scientific fraternity around the world should cooperate. Only then can we reduce the risk in the future, because the process of detecting the onset of infection is a complex process and is expected to involve many countries.