World Health Organization: WHO warns again, says magic pill is not corona vaccine, long-term epidemic – Covid vaccine is not a quick fix, warns again World Health Organization

The world, which suffers from the corona virus, has given the vaccine some hope. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has again issued a warning regarding the vaccine. The WHO has said this vaccine will not be a magic pill that will eradicate the corona virus in the blink of an eye. We have to be realistic. The outbreak of this epidemic around the world will last a long time.

The vaccine is not a silver bullet, the epidemic will last

Kasei Takeshi, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, said these vaccines are not a silver bullet that will end the epidemic in the near future. Developing safe and effective vaccines is one thing. But you have to produce them in sufficient quantity and reach everyone. This process begins in some parts of the region, but uniform delivery will take time.

It will take 2 years to give the vaccine to all people

Kasei said ordinary citizens could take 12 to 24 months to get vaccinated against the corona virus if left with people at high risk. He said that the young people do not adopt the measures which govern the crown of the group. In such a situation, it is possible that the decision to go through them during the upcoming holidays. People without symptoms can infect loved ones or other family members during the Christmas holidays.

WHO warns against Christmas

The World Health Organization has issued a warning that people will reunite with friends and family during Europe over Christmas. It will also increase the risk of corona infection. In such a situation, the WHO has called on people to fulfill their responsibility to prevent the infection from developing. The organization also said to try to keep visitors out of the homes. If you are meeting in a hall or closed room, maintain social distancing and use masks.

The WHO Director-General also warned

WHO director-general Tedros Adholm Ghebayeus also warned about the vaccine. He said in August that the vaccine would not be a quick fix that eradicates the corona virus in the blink of an eye. We have a long way to go, so everyone will have to work together.

EU meeting on December 21 to approve vaccine

Amid the increasing rate of infection, European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the corona vaccine would be approved within a week. According to the European Union Medicines Agency, a meeting of 27 countries was called by the Union on December 21 to approve the Pfizer-BioNtech corona vaccine. Germany recently called on the European Union to convene this meeting as soon as possible.

Vaccination continues in US and UK

Vaccination work continues in the United States and Great Britain on a war footing. Pfizer’s Corona vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the United States. While in Britain this vaccine is now given to everyone. Other companies in the United States will also be taken to manufacture more doses of this vaccine. At the same time, Moderna’s vaccine may also receive emergency approval soon.