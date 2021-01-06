World’s Fastest Hyper-Supersonic Tube Train: South Korea made the world’s fastest hyper-supersonic tube train faster than airplane – South Korea built the world’s fastest train, faster than the plane

Strong points:

South Korea claimed to be the fastest train in the world. This train was built by the Korea Railroad Research Institute and also completed its technical test. South Korea said the train was traveling at supersonic speed and was able to travel 1,000 km in an hour. This way, this train travels faster than passenger planes.

The Hyper Tube Train is a new version of South Korea’s Hyper Loop Train. It has been claimed that the government of South Korea has been working on the Hyper Loop project since 2017. The first successful test was carried out in September of last year. During this time, the train was traveling at a speed of 714 km / h. The company said this new test was performed after removing any flaws found in that test.

Capital Sol in just 30 minutes from any corner of the country

The company claimed the new train was traveling at a speed of around 1,000 km / h. He said that in long-distance travel, this train can go faster than planes. The Korean company said it would further modernize its technology and complete construction of a fully supersonic high-speed train by 2022. Looking at the development of this train, the South Korean government plans to put it into operation. service by 2024. After the start of this train service in South Korea, the capital Seoul can be reached from any corner of the country in just 30 minutes.