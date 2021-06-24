World’s largest cargo plane lands in Karachi: Video: World’s longest, heaviest plane took off, Pakistan panicked

Strong points:

Longest, heaviest plane in the world took off after being on the ground for nearly 10 months The AN-225 plane took off from Afghanistan at Karachi airport in Pakistan on Wednesday returned to Karachi

The AN-225, the world’s longest and heaviest aircraft, took off from Afghanistan on Wednesday for Pakistan’s Karachi airport after being on the ground for nearly 10 months. This plane returned from Afghanistan with military equipment for the withdrawal of the American army. The horrific video of that Pakistani plane landing in Karachi is now being shared relentlessly on social media.

The flight of this giant plane was stopped in August 2020 due to the corona virus outbreak. The Russian-made Antonov An-225 aircraft took off from Gostomel Antonov Airport in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. This plane arrived in Afghanistan and from there reached Karachi with military equipment. In the viral video of this plane, it passes right over the houses in Karachi. Watch an amazing video ….

It took 10 hours for the airport staff to unload the luggage from the ship.

This plane, weighing about 640,000 tons, looks absolutely giant. This longest and largest aircraft was built by the Soviet Union in the 1980s. It first took off in December 1988. For the first time it took a commercial flight from Stuttgart Airport in Germany in Oman. The aircraft is part of the Antonov Airline aircraft fleet and is used for emergency and disaster management.

This giant plane often also transports military equipment to West Asia. The plane was carrying wind turbine blades, generators and emergency medical supplies. The wingspan of this aircraft is 88.4 meters and the height is about 18.2 meters. Last year, this plane went from China to Poland with 100 cubic meters of medical supplies. It is believed to be the largest cargo carried by an airplane. A week later, this plane broke its own record. The situation was that the airport staff took 10 hours to unload all the baggage from the ship.