World’s largest iceberg A 76 shatters in Antarctica as glaciers retreat: the world’s largest ice mountain shatters in Antarctica

The Shattered Iceberg, which is Antarctica’s largest broken snow mountain known as the Ice Reservoir, is 170 kilometers long and about 25 kilometers wide.

A huge mountain of ice broke out of Antarctica, called an ice mine. It is described as the largest iceberg in the world. This iceberg is 170 kilometers long and about 25 kilometers wide. Satellite images from the European Space Agency show that this giant piece of ice was shattered by the Ronne Ice Self, located in the western part of Antarctica. There is an atmosphere of panic in the world because of this iceberg breaking.

After breaking the iceberg, Weddell now swims freely in the sea. The actual size of this giant iceberg is 4,320 kilometers. It has become the largest iceberg in the world. It’s called A-76. The image of the rupture of this iceberg was drawn by the European Union satellite Kaepernickus Sentinel. This satellite monitors the polar terrain of the Earth. The Antarctic Survey Group of Britain has made a first report on the bursting of the iceberg.

Sea level can rise up to 200 feet when the ice melts

According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the bursting of this iceberg will not directly raise sea level, but could indirectly raise water level. In addition, it can slow the speed of glaciers and ice currents. The Center warned that Antarctica is warming faster than other parts of the Earth. In Antarctica, there is so much water in the form of ice that, once melted, sea levels can rise up to 200 feet in the world.

Scientists believe that the A-76 is not broken by climate change but by natural causes. British Antarctic Survey Team scientist Laura Gerrish tweeted that the A-76s and A-74s separated for natural reasons after their period ended. He said it was necessary to keep an eye on the speed of icebergs breaking, but they are expected to break now. According to Nature magazine, after 1880 the average sea level rose by 9 inches. A third of this water comes from melting ice in Greenland and Antarctica.