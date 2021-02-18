World’s Oldest DNA: DNA from Mammoth Teeth: Scientists Extract 10 Million Ancient Ivory from World’s Oldest DNA – Scientists Found Oldest DNA Ever Created From mammoth teeth covered in ice in Siberia

Strong points:

Scientists have extracted the world’s oldest DNA from a million-year-old ancient elephant (mammoth) found in the snowy region of Siberia in Russia. Scientists have said that these elephants used to roam all over Siberia in ancient times. Researchers recently extracted and mapped DNA from the chewed teeth of two elephants. These elephants have been buried under the Siberian ice for millions of years.

According to the Business Insider report, scientists found that this DNA was a million years old, which is the oldest DNA ever created. Previously, this record was named after an ancient horse aged 5 lakh 60 thousand years to 7 years 80 thousand years. Researchers who examined the teeth of ancient elephants reported that these chewed teeth belonged to two different types of elephants.

Researchers Daleen and Patricia with ancient ivory

Colombian mammoths ruled the North American continent

Researchers said that a very popular steppe elephant mammoth and its ancestor was a woolly mammoth. The other elephant was an unknown mammoth found in Siberia about 12 million years ago. Researcher Daleen said the second elephant came into contact with the woolly mammoth four hundred and twenty thousand years ago and was born Columbian Mammoth. It is these Colombian mammals that ruled the North American continent.

Scientists have discovered for the first time the age of these elephant teeth. To discover this DNA, Daleen first studied the rock in the area from which this ivory was mined. This rock was 11 to 12 million years old. The second tooth was also taken from a rock aged 5 lakh to 12 lakh. The scientists matched the geological data to the genetic data. After that, the age of the teeth was estimated.