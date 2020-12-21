World’s oldest panda dead: World’s oldest ‘heroic mother’ of panda dies, gum drowned – World’s oldest panda died at China zoo

Beijing

The news of the death of the world’s oldest panda at the China Zoo is a deep pain. The 38 year old and 4 month old ‘Shin Shing’ panda was the mother of 36 children for whom she was called ‘Mother Hero’. The panda typically has a lifespan of 20 years. Shin Shing died on December 8 but was announced two weeks later.

Born in August 1982

According to a statement, Shin Shing was born in August 1982. In June 1983, she was sent to Chongqing Zoo where she lived until her last breath. On August 16 of this year, his 38th birthday was celebrated with a spectacular party. There was even a cake made with ice cream and her favorite fruits.

The zoo reported that since October 21, Shin Jing began to sleep more, cough, and was not hungry. He had difficulty breathing and standing. Two days later, her stomach began to swell and deteriorate. Many experts were called in to treat him, but to no avail.

Shin Shing’s death is a shock

The autopsy revealed that Shin Shing had died due to multiple organ failure. The zoo said authorities were shocked by Shin Shing’s death. According to the Chongqing Zoo, pandas are 3.5 times older than humans. This means that Shin Shing will be between 114 and 133 human years.