world’s rarest chameleons: the world’s rarest “dwarf” chameleon found in Africa, long extinct

Strong points

Scientists have found a rare species of chameleon, a large population found in the rainforests of Africa, the chameleon species is said to have been extinct Lilongwe

Scientists have discovered one of the rarest chameleons in the world. It was discovered in the early 90s. Scientists feared the species had become extinct due to massive deforestation. This has been revealed in a new study. According to research, the chameleon Rhampholeon chapmanorum survives in small patches of rainforest in southern Malawi in Southeast Africa.

Scientists are jumping for joy

It was discovered in 2016 by a research team from the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) and museums in Malawi. He saw the first chameleon at the edge of the forest. According to Krystal Tolly, a veterinarian at SANBI and the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, we were shocked and delighted after this discovery. Crystal Tolly is the lead author of this research.

Why is it called ‘Chameleon Bath’

He said we weren’t sure if we would have more chameleons or not, but when we reached the forest there were plenty of them. However, it is not known how long they will live. Chapman’s ‘Chameleon Bath’ grows to just 2.2 inches (5.5 cm). They walk on forest land and hide among the dry leaves.

was left in another forest

They were first discovered in 1992 in the hills of Malawi. They were released into another forest about 95 km near Mikundi in Malawi proper, to save their existence amid shrinking rainforests. Recent satellite images of the forest in the hills of Malawi, compared to photographs taken in the 1980s, showed that the forest has been reduced by up to 80 percent.

Forest survey carried out at night

The researchers identified areas where chameleons were likely to be present. These areas were studied by torchlight in the dark of night, when chameleons are easier to see. Investigations found 17 adult chameleons in two wooded areas in the hills of Malawi and 21 adults and 11 small chameleons in an area near Mikundi. Research has indicated that more chameleons may be present in other forest areas, which the team is unable to study.

The existence of chameleons in crisis

Scientists performed DNA tests and found that chameleons were isolated in their forest. Chameleons are unable to reproduce and share genes. Tolly said the loss of the forest requires immediate attention before this species becomes extinct. Most of the forest in the hills of Malawi has been cut down and the land has been converted into farms. The team demands that an action plan be prepared to save the chameleons.