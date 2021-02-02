World’s Smallest Reptile Chameleon: Scientists in Madagascar Discover New Species of Chameleon Brookesia Nana – World’s Smallest Reptile Found in Madagascar

Strong points:

The world’s smallest reptile found in the northern part of the African country of Madagascar, this new species of Hirgit is said to be the same size as a sunflower.

The earth is full of many mysteries and such creatures, even after so many years we still don’t know. The world’s smallest reptile is found in the northern region of the African country of Madagascar. Researchers have discovered this new species of chameleon that is said to be equal in size to the sunflower. The name of this new chameleon is Brokesia Nana. It can be easily placed on the finger.

This chameleon is very small to see but its tongue is long like other chameleons and it uses it to chase the victim. Scientists believe that this chameleon eats mites and other small insects by holding them on rotten leaves with its tongue. Researchers report that this chameleon hunts in Madagascar’s rainforest during the day and rests on the grass at night.

Chameleon’s life is in trouble

Researchers said that so far a lot of information about this reptile is unknown because so far scientists have only found two of these chameleons. One of them is a man and a woman. Scientists have yet to verify whether these chameleons are adults or not. His other companions are just as small or older than him. The researchers are convinced of one thing that this chameleon will soon be included in the list of endangered species.

The chameleon Brocaceae nana is found in mountainous forests where its habitat is in great danger. Many people in this region struggle with poverty and destroy rainforests for farming. According to data from the US space agency NASA, forest cover in Madagascar has affected 94% of the area.