World’s third largest diamond found in Botswana: World’s third largest diamond found in Africa

The land of Africa conceals within it many priceless treasures. Now, a similar treasure has been found in the African country of Botswana. The third largest diamond in the world was mined in Botswana. Debswana, the company that discovered this diamond, stated that this incredible diamond is 1,098 carats. On June 1, this diamond was shown to the country’s president, Mokgwetsi Masi.

“It is believed to be the third largest quality diamond in the world,” said Lynette Armstrong, CEO of Debswana. He said that this rare and extraordinary stone is of great importance to the diamond industry and Botswana. He said this huge diamond has brought a new ray of hope to our struggling country. This diamond has not yet been named.

The world’s largest diamond was found in South Africa

Debswana Company stated that this diamond is 73mm long and 52mm wide. He said it was the biggest find in our history. The Debswana Company was jointly created by the government of Botswana and the world’s largest diamond company, De Beers. Earlier in the year 1905, the world’s largest diamond was found in South Africa. It was about 3,106 carats. The world’s second largest diamond, the size of a tennis ball, was discovered in 2015 in northeastern Botswana.

This diamond was 1109 carats and was called Lacedi la Rona. Botswana is the leading diamond producing country in Africa. The government of Botswana has obtained great relief due to the discovery of this diamond in the midst of the Corona virus crisis. Debswana Company sells 80 percent of diamond revenues to the government. Diamond sales have fallen dramatically due to the Corona virus crisis. This reduced the country’s income.