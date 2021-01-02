Worrying increase in cumulative incidence with the Balearic Islands, Extremadura and Madrid in the lead

The pandemic does not give a truce in Spain and the alarming figures demonstrate it: last week, the cumulative incidence climbed 33 points across the country to reach 279 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The autonomous communities with the highest incidence are the Balearic Islands (530), Extremadura (511) and Madrid (400). More specifically, the Balearic archipelago has almost tripled its incidence and the occupation of intensive care units with COVID-19 patients has doubled. Today, it reported 262 cases and six deaths. In Mallorca, they are at extreme risk and the government plans to tighten restrictions next Monday.

“It could be that the British variant is late,” said immunologist Alfredo Corell.

The situation in Madrid has forced the regional government to close eight new basic health zones and five localities. You can only enter and exit for justified reasons, with the exception of Three Kings Day. In addition, cases of the British strain in Madrid rose to nine after detecting three more.

In Extremadura, the situation is worrying and the latest data record 543 new infections and five deaths. In fact, the community is at the level considered “at extreme risk”.

Aragon returns to phase 3

Aragon has announced that it is returning to phase 3 and that from Monday all non-essential activities will have to close at 8:00 p.m. In addition, in bars and restaurants the capacity changes: indoors it is reduced to 30% and a maximum of four people per table. On the terrace, the capacity must be 50% with a maximum of six people. And a novelty: the ban on smoking on the terraces.

Today, Aragon records a slight decrease in new cases and reports 153 infections.

Cantabria has the worst data in the last month: 148 infections and three deaths.

In Euskadi, they recorded a slight decrease with 302 cases, but the positivity rate fell to 7.3%, a value that had not been recorded since mid-November

Murcia continues to report more than half a thousand infections and kills four.

In general, in Spain, hospital pressure remains stable with more than admissions, except in Cantabria, Galicia and La Rioja, where active cases have again increased.