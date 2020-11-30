Write down these 5 most popular questions in HR departments

Due to the health crisis, in 2020 there are nearly 400,000 fewer jobs than last year and there is a 4.7% drop in the productive fabric.

· The big challenge for human resources departments is to ask the right questions to hire the best candidate.

At the start of the pandemic, telephone companies noticed a 40% increase in online traffic on IP networks and that the use of messaging tools had increased five-fold.

· About 30% of the Spanish population working from home and around 1 in 3 companies can offer this option.

Economic activity was affected after the global health crisis due to mobility restrictions, limitations and business closures. This means that in 2020, there are nearly 400,000 fewer jobs than in 2019 and a 4.7% drop in the productive fabric, according to official Social Security data. Indeed, from June to September, with the end of the state of alert, hiring fell by 30% over one year, but with the return to normalcy, companies whose activity has not suffered from pandemic are considering the possibility of a return. to hire.

The business world and the workforce had to adapt to new needs, which posed great challenges for human resources departments, both in terms of management and systems for recruiting and selecting personnel for remote subcontracting. The data reveal changes compared to the procedures that were carried out before the Covid-19, since in the priorities of the companies come into play the motivation, the commitment of the workers and the management of the emotions in times of crisis.

Questions like, “What would you do with a brick?” Which actor or actress would you like to bring your character to life if they made a movie of your life? Can you tell how many employees work in the neighboring building? They have raised questions that help you reveal what you are like as a worker in exceptional circumstances like a pandemic.

Since Sesame Time, the most comprehensive time monitoring application on the market, they wanted to know which issues are most appreciated by human resources departments when hiring today.

1. Do you have a space to work? Around 30.2% of the Spanish population telework and more than 30% of companies can offer this option, according to data from Eurofound and the Bank of Spain. Companies need to know if their employees will have a space where they can perform the duties of the position without interruption, as well as to know what investments in technical support will be made.

2. What would you do if the Internet goes down? On March 16, at the start of the pandemic, telephone companies saw an increase in online traffic of 40% via IP networks and that the use of messaging tools had multiplied by 5. Spain is at the fourteenth place in the world ranking of Ookla in terms of speed, data to improve according to Devolo. With this question, the HR team can thus assess the ability to solve the problems candidates face when faced with an unforeseen situation at home and what the solutions would be.

3. If you lost your mobile and were alone, what would you do to be able to communicate? Today it is more than ever necessary to know how to use all the digital tools available to be able to fully perform the work digitally and in the most productive way. Teleworking cannot mean reduced performance, which is why it is important to develop good digital skills and adapt to teleworking that does not diminish quality or efficiency. Through this question, the Talent Management department can find out what the candidates’ digital and communication skills are.

4. How do you think the pandemic has changed you? For a business to function, emotional intelligence and empathy are two key elements so that through communication, united and engaged teams can be created. According to the latest Infoempleo study, teamwork is valued the most by human resources departments.

5. If we went back to phase 1 of de-escalation, what would you do in the hour you can leave the house? One of the most important keys for HR is time management. In fact, for professionals in the field, the two qualities are almost equally important when recruiting candidates. The effectiveness of teleworking is marked by the creation of a series of healthy routines and good time management. According to the latest surveys conducted by the Institute of Knowledge Engineering (IIC), 57% of people say they have worked more hours since teleworking and 43% report having difficulties with digital disconnection.

The human resources departments will be the main protagonists of the recovery and they need a great digitalization of the processes in order to be able to comply with new market demands; tools such as Sesame Time facilitate remote management of workers ensuring adherence to schedules, digital disconnection and work harmony.

