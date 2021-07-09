Wuhan coronavirus: Kahan coronavirus aaya: how the corona virus spread

Melbourne

A global team of scientists said in its review based on existing evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is more likely to be transmitted from animals to humans than it was disclosed in a laboratory in Wuhan, in China. This is the reason for the COVID-19 pandemic. The study has yet to be published, although it was published on the Zenodo pre-print server on July 7.

The study said that “such laboratory incidents cannot be totally ruled out”, but at present it seems that there is no likelihood of this happening in the context of the emergence in Kovid-19 virus laboratory. Amid the global debate over the origins of this deadly virus, 21 prominent scientists from universities and research institutes around the world have examined existing scientific evidence to help clarify the source of the virus.

Professor Edward Holmes, of the University of Sydney in Australia, said in a statement: “Careful and careful analysis of current data reveals the fact that there is no laboratory evidence of the origin of SARS- CoV-2. “

According to the researcher, there is no such evidence in the initial cases, which are linked to the Wuhan Virus Institute (WIV). In contrast, a clear link to the outbreak was found in the Wuhan animal market. He said there was also no evidence that WIV was working on SARS-CoV-2 before the outbreak began. On the other hand, the study authors found scientific evidence to support the spread of SARS-CoV-2 by animals.

The team included researchers from the University of Edinburgh in the UK, the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, the University of California at Berkeley, and Pennsylvania State University in the US , the University of Otago in New Zealand and Jiaotong-Liverpool University in China, and several other major global institutions.