Wuhan Coronavirus Lab Leak: Origin of Coronavirus in China Mine to Wuhan Virus Lab Leak

The answer to the question of how and where the corona virus escaped has not been found even after a year and a half after the outbreak of the epidemic. Every country in the world has continued to blame China, its Wuhan virology lab, and the market for it. Now, once again, this Wuhan virology lab is under discussion. The Wall Street Journal cited a U.S. intelligence report as saying that in November 2019, three researchers from the lab were hospitalized with symptoms of Kovid-19. A month later, China officially informed the world of a new respiratory illness.

Did the virus come out of a closed mine?

In April 2012, three workers were sent to clean up a copper mine in China’s Yunnan Province. This mine was not in use and bats had settled there. There was no air in this dark mine and these workers kept cleaning here for hours. Two weeks later, all three developed a pneumonia-like illness. After that, three more workers were sent, but they also started to have a high fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. All of them were sent to Cunming Medical School for treatment where they were put on a ventilator. In a few months, 3 died.

samples were sent to wuhan lab

Blood samples from the victims were sent to the Wuhan virology laboratory. Here, Dr. Shi Zhengli, popularly known as “Batwoman”, analyzed them. Their investigation revealed that these people died from a fungal infection. Now, after the Wall Street Journal report, this incident and the lab are under discussion again and from there the virus leak allegations have grown stronger. Particularly when US President Joe Biden ordered intelligence officials to step up their efforts to uncover the truth about the origin of the virus and report back in 90 days.

So why did the request for an investigation arise?

The World Health Organization sent a team to China in January to investigate the claims, but China oversaw it from start to finish and did not even provide original data. The team came back and called the lab leak theory very difficult. Now, once again, there is a demand for the investigation to be redone. Ravi Gupta, UK government adviser and professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, also told The Telegraph that the lab did not get to the bottom of the leak theory.

It was said in the reports that after workers at the Yunnan mine fell ill, four teams of virologists from China took samples from there and found 9 viruses which were sent to the Wuhan lab. One of them was RaTG13 which was 96.2% similar to SARS-CoV-2. There was a gap of only 15 mutations between this and the corona virus that spread Kovid-19.