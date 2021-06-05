Wuhan Lab anthony fauci: United States Anthony Fauci Research on the Wuhan coronavirus in bats: American funding for the Wuhan Lab

Washington

White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci recently claimed that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was funded to the tune of $ 6 million in five years. However, new emails have surfaced that the lab has actually received a lot more grants. In a message received by conservative watchdog Judicial Watch, it was found that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases gave the lab $ 8.26 million in 6 years until 2019. This fund was donated through the EcoHealth Alliance of New York.

Financing on several installations

With the outbreak of the corona virus epidemic, the Wuhan laboratory was called into question around the world. Now a new controversy has arisen after obtaining funding from America. Graphics found in an email show that the Wuhan lab was funded to the tune of $ 1.33 million in 2014 and $ 1.39 million in 2015. After that, a 1.59 lakh fund of $ was donated in three years, but in 2019 it was reduced to $ 76,000.

was about to get more grants

On April 13, 2020, a letter from Dr. Emily Arbelding, head of NIAID, revealed that the 2019 funding was the first installation under a new grant to EcoHealth, which would see the lab receive 7.5 million dollars. additional dollars in six years. Between 2014 and 2019, $ 30.75 million in grants to EcoHealth were to be spent to understand the bat coronavirus emergency.

Funds withheld later

Fauchi described the Wuhan lab funding as a collaboration with respected Chinese scientists who are global experts on the corona virus. In an email, it was said that the EcoHealth study will be done in multiple locations. One of them was also Wuhan. Apart from that, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar were also selected. After that email was found, the NIH told the EcoHealth Alliance that the remainder of the grant would not be given.

