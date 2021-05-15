Wuhan Lab Coronavirus: Scientists Call for Investigation into Origin of Coronavirus on Wuhan Lab Leak: Wuhan Lab Leak Investigation Request

London

A group of prominent scientists from Britain and the United States said more investigations were needed to find out the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group says this investigation may also include the notion of viruses from “ accidental leaks ” from the virology lab in Wuhan, China. These scientists include Ravindra Gupta, an Indian-born immunologist and infectious disease specialist from the University of Cambridge.

In an article published in the journal Science, 18 experts from the world’s top universities such as Harvard, Stanford and MIT said it was important to know how COVID-19 came about in order to create strategies to reduce the risk of future epidemics. . These experts warned that in the absence of sufficient data, hypotheses about viral outbreaks in a natural and laboratory way should be taken seriously.

He wrote: “We agree with the Director General of WHO, the United States and 13 other countries, and the European Union, that it is necessary and possible to obtain a greater clarity on the origin of this epidemic. Unless enough data is available, assumptions about how the virus spreads naturally and from the laboratory should be taken seriously.

China gave information on SARS-CoV-2

Referring to the history of the outbreak, scientists recalled how on December 30, 2019, the Emerging Disease Surveillance Program informed the world about pneumonia caused by unknown causes in Wuhan, China. This led to the identification of the causative agent CVair acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

In May 2020, the World Health Assembly asked the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) to work with partners to trace the origin of SARS-CoV-2. In November 2020, the terms of reference for the Sino-WHO joint study were published. The information, figures and samples from the first phase of the study were collected and summarized by the team.

WHO team ‘denies’ lab leaks

While there was no clear conclusion to support the spread of the accidental virus from a natural lab or any other lab, the team expressed a “ possibility ” of the spread of the virus. virus from bats to humans, when it was “ highly unlikely ” to spread from a laboratory. He cautioned: “In addition, the two principles have not been given a balanced view.”

Experts highlighted remarks by WHO Director-General Tedrus Adhanam Ghebreyes that the report considered insufficient evidence to support the lab crash and offered to provide additional resources to fully assess this possibility.

The scientists said: “A proper investigation must be transparent, objective, data-driven, with broad expertise, independent oversight and must be managed responsibly to minimize the impact of conflicts of interest. Public health agencies and research laboratories should make their records public ”.

