Wuhan Lab News: Joe Biden Orders Intelligence Report on Covid Origins Within 90 Days – China Tied Shinkaja, Biden Said To Speed ​​Up Corona Origins Investigation

Washington

US President Joe Biden has called on his intelligence agencies to step up efforts to trace the origins of the deadly global Kovid-19 pandemic that has devastated the entire world. Biden said in a statement: “Now I have asked the intelligence community to step up efforts to collect and analyze information that will bring us closer to a conclusive conclusion … and to report to me within 90 days. .

The president said that as part of the report, he asked to find necessary areas of investigation, which will have specific questions for China. He said: “I also said that this effort should also include the work of our national laboratories and other government agencies, which should increase the efforts of the intelligence community. And I have asked the intelligence community to keep Congress fully informed of its work.

America will continue to pressure China: Biden

Biden said the United States will continue to work with like-minded partners around the world, pressuring China to engage in a full, transparent and evidence-based international investigation and that it gives access to all relevant information and evidence. Earlier in 2020, when the Corona virus emerged, Biden asked the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to grant access to China so that the virus could be known and the United States could fight it more effectively.

The president said: “Not allowing our inspectors to go to the ground during these first months will always harm any investigation into the genesis of Kovid-19.” Biden said: “Despite this, as soon as I became president in March, I asked the national security adviser to prepare a report on the most up-to-date analysis of the genesis of Kovid-19 to the community of intelligence in which infected animals, human or laboratory contact Accidental origin investigations have also been included. ”