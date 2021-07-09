X-ray of Uranus: Why do x-rays come from Uranus

Washington

Uranus, the planet Uranus, is located at the outer limit of our solar system. It is very far from Earth and so far only one Voyager 2 spacecraft has reached it. Therefore, obtaining information about it has always been a challenge for astronomers. Recently, a strange thing arose about it. In fact, it turned out to be X-rays.

In fact, astronomers studied data from 2002 and 2017 from the Chandra X-Ray Observatory. X-rays were seen in both cases. Pink X-rays appeared on the blue-white planet in the photo. Now the question is how did this happen?

How did radiography come about?

Researchers believe that what is happening here is also happening on Jupiter and Saturn. According to him, the atmosphere of Uranus diffuses the X-rays coming from the Sun. Another possibility has been raised that the rings of Uranus, like Saturn, emit X-rays. At the same time, other scientists believe that this light can also be produced because of Aurora.

However, how the aurora formed on the frozen planet is a question in itself. Uranus is tilted to one side, which also affects its magnetic field. At present, scientists are monitoring the data received from Chandra herself. They hope that with his help we can find more information about Uranus.