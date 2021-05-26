Xbox and Bethesda conference officially dated – Old Sport Republic

Event News for E3 2021: Xbox & Bethesda Conference Officially Dated Posted on May 26th, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Yesterday, VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb announced that the Xbox & Bethesda Conference E3 2021 will take place on June 13th. Today we officially take note of the date and time of the event via Twitch. The very localizing Jeff Grubb was right because the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase takes place on Sunday June 13th at 7 p.m. KST. It can be followed on the usual Microsoft channels, but also on the Twitch Gaming channel. The content was obviously not disclosed, but we know it will take 90 minutes to broadcast. However, a well-known insider named Klobrille said yesterday that he expects Microsoft to announce 5 AAAs, including Bethesda games. However, the priority of the Redmond company, whose video game division is led by Phil Spencer, would be to showcase gameplay for previously announced games. We think of Fable, Forza Motorsport and Avowed, of course. By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP