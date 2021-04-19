Xbox Cloud Gaming Comes in Beta Limited to iOS and Windows 10

After a most successful launch on Android, xCloud or Xbox Cloud Gaming is preparing for its launch on Windows 10 and iOS. The service is ready, as Microsoft announced, to work through the browser and bypass iOS restrictions.

Tomorrow we can test Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS and Windows 10

In a short post, the Xbox team announced the start of the Xbox Cloud Gaming tests for iOS and Windows 10. The procedure is very simple and we will only have to go to a web page.

The Xbox team wants us to be able to play the games we want with the people we want, where we want. Simply put, games have the power to connect us and the mission is to make games more accessible to people around the world.

Starting tomorrow, they will start sending out invites to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to start testing the Xbox Cloud Gaming Limited Beta for Windows 10 and iPhone / iPad devices through web browsers. The way to join will be via this website. Those chosen will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles through Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari. Enjoying cloud gaming through the browser and having a streamlined universal landing page presents a great opportunity to make cloud gaming accessible to more players in more places over time.

This trial begins with a select group of users in the 22 countries where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available. The goal is that these tests evolve quickly and that we can take advantage of the full potential of xCloud no matter what device we use.

We can play using a bluetooth controller or using the onscreen controls. The Redmond giant aspires to have over three billion players and it’s a market they don’t want to miss.