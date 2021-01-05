Xbox Game Pass adds seven new games to its catalog

The year starts very hot after a great month of December. Game Pass doesn’t stop and now the new titles coming in January have been announced. It should be noted that this is good news but with caveats we have no news when EA Play arrives on PC.

Injustice 2 and PES 2021 among new Xbox Game Pass games

Titles added to the library include some big names, like Torchlight III, Injustice 2, and eFootball PES2021 for console, as well as YIIK: A Post Modern RPG for PC. It also includes the PC version of Neoverse, after the console and cloud versions were added last month. Here’s the full list coming in the next two weeks:

EFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android & Console) – January 7 Injustice 2 (Android, Console & PC) – January 7 The Little Acre (Android & Console) [email protected] – January 7 Neoverse (PC) – January 14 Torchlight III (Android and console) – January 14 What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) – January 14 YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) – January 14

In addition to the new titles, this month also brings new benefits to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, including Chapter Pass 1 for Spellbreak (available until April 8), Holiday Cruises package for World of Warships: Legends (until until April 1) and the Legend of War Pack for World of Tanks (until March 31).

A most entertaining month of January to play and not only for that. Also to complete all the tasks available in Game Pass. We remind you that by completing the tasks you get Microsoft Rewards points and that you can get prizes of all kinds or donate them to NGOs. A great job to do while we enjoy our games on Xbox.