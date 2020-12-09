Xbox Game Pass sets new records, coming to iOS and PC in 2021

Microsoft launched Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android in September, making over 150 Xbox Game Pass titles playable on Android devices. This is free as long as we have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. This morning, the software giant announced plans to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more devices next year. Starting with PCs, iPhones, and iPads via the web in spring 2021.

Xbox Game Pass 2020 Scan

“In Spring 2021, we’ll take the next step on our journey to reach more gamers around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the app and Xbox Browser and iOS devices. via the mobile web browser, ”said Jerret West, CVP, Microsoft Gaming. “By adding over a billion devices to play in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a perfect experience for all types of gamers; Whether it’s playing Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends using touch controls on an iPhone, or jumping into a Destiny 2: Beyond Light game on Surface Pro when you take a break between meetings.

Microsoft recently announced that its Xbox Game Pass subscription service has reached 15 million subscribers this year. And that number is expected to continue to grow as Xbox Game Pass becomes available in more markets. Xbox games in the cloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will soon arrive in new markets such as Australia, Brazil, Japan and Mexico. Four countries where Microsoft recently launched a game streaming service preview

Although the company still doesn’t detail the number of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers which includes Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. There are some interesting new facts about the service today. According to West, the monthly Xbox Game Pass commitment “doubled” in November compared to 2019, and the momentum is likely the result of the Xbox Series X and S consoles launching on November 10.

Last month, Liz Hamren, CVP, Gaming Experiences & Platforms, said that “70% of X series consoles | S are signed in to new and existing Xbox Game Pass members ”. Getting more subscribers is now what really matters to Microsoft. Today, the company also shared the following details on Xbox Series X sales and overall share | S on Xbox consoles:

Over 1.6 million nonstop updates delivered to Xbox Series XS owners with Smart Delivery Over 40% of new Xbox users who have purchased an Xbox Series S. One of the Xbox Series X markets | S most sold in more than 40 launch regions. Europe recorded record sales within hours in the UK, France and Germany. In November, Xbox Game Pass members played more of their favorites, including Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Rainbow Six: Siege, Tetris Effect Connected, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order with EA Play on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

XCloud is coming to PC and iOS this spring

As Jerret West said today, the Xbox ecosystem will be available on over 1,000 new devices once Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on PC and iOS next year. Xbox boss Phil Spencer also recently said he wanted to integrate Xbox Cloud Gaming into smart TVs. And Microsoft could even release its own Xbox streaming sticks. If that can help bring the Xbox ecosystem to more screens.

Yes, the Redmond giant is no longer talking about the sale of consoles but wants to be everywhere with a different strategy. The company has an aggressive strategy to reach as many players as possible on the devices they already own. It’s still early days for cloud gaming services. While the competition from Sony’s PlayStation Now, Google Stadia, and Amazon’s new Luna service is not to be underestimated.