Xbox Live, Microsoft Teams, Office and Bing suffer global drop

Apparently, several Microsoft services stopped working a few moments ago. Specifically, Teams, Office 365, Xbox Live, and even Bing are having issues. Although the cause was not fully detailed, Microsoft reported that an issue was affecting the Azure portal and Azure services.

Azure at the heart of the problem

This is the second major drop in Microsoft services in recent weeks. Specifically, on March 15, Azure already suffered an issue that temporarily took Xbox, Teams, and Office 365 services in advance. On February 25, the drop affected Xbox Live exclusively.

⚠️We are aware of an issue affecting the Azure portal and Azure services, please visit our alternate status page here https://t.co/vGS3TQ8shs for more information and updates.

We'll update this news when new information emerges about this widespread decline in Microsoft services, and we'll let you know when the issue is resolved.