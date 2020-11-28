Xbox Series S, unboxing and first impressions after a week of use

The next generation has already arrived and while you’ve seen unboxing and information all over the place, we love to give our take. This time, we’ll talk about the Xbox Series S and how to use it in a FullHD monitor.

A confused sense of continuity

The first thing we saw is that it is very small and compact but with considerable weight. However, it is very similar in terms of design before to the Xbox One S. Despite this, thanks to witchcraft (or rather technology), the Redmond has condensed its size and the Xbox Series S has a very large volume. smaller than its predecessor.

The control is pretty much the same as the One S: it changes the crosshead, incorporates texturing on the triggers, and a new share button. We are faced with a sense of continuity that we don’t know if it’s good or leaves us with a bittersweet taste in our mouths (especially knowing the important innovations introduced in the PS5 controller).

Note that setting up the Xbox Series S is easier than ever. Everything is done in a few minutes by connecting to our smartphone. It only takes five minutes to get our new “mini-beast” ready for battle.

The interface is practically the same, there are no notable differences. This may be good for users who are already used to it, but again, it doesn’t make us feel like something “really new”. What we can highlight is the speed of the interface, which is particularly smooth and fluid on new generation consoles. Special mention must be made of the new Xbox Store, which has been a great leap in terms of quality over its predecessor, both in terms of design and performance.

Speed ​​is the hallmark of the Xbox Series S

Once we get into the games the first thing we notice is devilish speed. There are hardly any loading screens and there is a slight graphical improvement. Additionally, the console feels lighter when there is a lot of information on the screen. Blessed be the new generation.

We’ve already made the Xbox Series S work with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Dishonored, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, and we’ve installed The Witcher 3 and other games. Space doesn’t seem as problematic as it might seem at first glance.

The sensations that this S series offers us in general are very good but the absence of big differences compared to the previous generation both in hardware and software leaves us with a bittersweet feeling. Only the future and the next-gen games to come will be able to dictate judgment and answer the long-awaited question: is it worth the generational leap with the Xbox Series S?