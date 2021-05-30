Xbox series | Xbox One: Games to watch in June 2021 – Old Sport Republic

Xbox Series Game News | Xbox One: Games to Watch in June 2021 Posted on May 29th, 2021 at 11:25 am, Updated on May 29th, 2021 at 11:21 am With this brand new month, the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | Microsoft’s S offers players a particularly full program by introducing no less than ten new productions. You simply have the choice between sports simulations, an action RPG, FPS and Beat’em, all of which have already proven themselves … Now a place in our selection!

Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection

After a particularly successful minor attack on Nintendo Switch, Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection is finally coming to Xbox One. Just like the version released earlier this year, this Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a reinterpretation of the original title originally released in 1985. We will therefore find everything that made up the taste of the title, starting with the return of its difficulty level, but of course this Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection also includes a multitude of new features. The platformer therefore adds a skill tree, cooperative mode, and most importantly, an option to get unlimited lives, ideal for the youngest to enjoy the experience.

Necromunda: Rented weapon

DOOM Eternal was there and you can see that! After being offered Necromunda: Underhive Wars, a particularly disappointing tactical RPG, the Warhammer 40,000 universe is now taking on fast FPS with Necromunda: Hired Gun. This new episode therefore changes its focus and now offers powerful fights (pistol), in which it is possible to run on walls to reach once inaccessible enemies, fight with your attack dog, place in the enemy camp or a devastating arsenal, to shed liters and liters of blood on the field. All that remains is to hope that the proposal is up to the task. Various trailers are shown here and there. Release date: June 1, 2021

Tour de France 2021

Hop, hop, for this fourth suggestion, we invite you to put on your most beautiful cycling outfit and hop on a state-of-the-art racing bike to welcome the Tour De France 2021 as it should be a 2020 season that has two more beautiful new ones Adding features (the first-person view and a cheaper time trial mode), Nacon's production returns with a formula for 2021. The latter will also bring a brand new game mode called My Tour. With this new feature, players can completely create their own tour by, for example, choosing many of the 89 available stages. Release date: June 3, 2021

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

After Necromunda: Hired Gun, another FPS comes for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S in early June, and as you guessed it, this time Sniper: Ghost.Warrior Contracts 2nd again, marking the success of the very first opus on November 22, 2019 and took the opportunity to improve all aspects. Infiltration and shooting in half-open maps are still on the program, but there is also ultra-long-range sniping. Game sequences that allow players to act like real snipers by eliminating targets several kilometers from their position. Of course, Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, like the Sniper Elite saga, will again offer breathtaking killcams, and that’s a good thing, because the game developers are already insisting that the title will offer a 4K display on the best gaming platforms Market.

Chivalry 2

As you can see, FPS are popular … only that, unlike Necromunda: Hired Gun and Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, we’re not here to make the powder do the talking, but rather to use our superbly sharp blade. After a first, sensational opus, the knight saga returns with a second chapter with the sober name Chivalry 2. Here the formula does not change, but improves. After choosing your class, join 63 other players on the battlefield (versus 32 for chivalry first) to compete in bloody competitions that mix multiple character classes. In any case, the multiplayer offer promises to be daunting! The closed beta has already won us over (our preview here), so we can also tell you that we are waiting for the moment when we dive back into this chivalry simulator. To do this, simply wait until June 8th, the title’s launch date on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection

In love with the Ninja Gaiden saga? You are in the right place! The Team Ninja trilogy, begun in 2004, returns to Xbox on June 10th with a compilation featuring the remakes of Ninja Gaiden, Ninja Gaiden II and Ninja Gaiden 3 (Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge) summarized as with their many corresponding DLCs. Going through those three Beat’em’all again, you can play as five playable characters that you have already seen in Dead or Alive 5 and Dead or Alive 6, namely the ninja Ryu Hayabusa, the hero of the saga, but also Ayane, Kasumi, Rachel and Momiji. Note that this compilation should show the 4K / 60fps combo on Xbox Series X. Release date: June 10th, 2021Available on: PC PS4 ONE SwitchOn June 15th, MMO lovers can go on an adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online. In fact, ZeniMax’s popular title is coming to the next generation with an improved version. So it’s up to you whether the performance mode offers 60fps, the graphics mode shows the 4K / 60fps combination or the improved textures, the revised lighting effects, the longer display distance and the reduced loading times. Of course, this optimization patch is free for all owners of the base game on Xbox One. Also note that the same day will land on the next-gen expansion The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, which, as the name suggests, encourages players to visit Blackwood, a colorful land of Tamriel influenced by Argon culture becomes. The same expansion will also be available on Xbox One on June 8, 2021. Release date: June 15, 2021 Available on: PC PS4 PS5 ONE Xbox Series Stadia Mac

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

The imposing monsters like the ice giant Utaar or the Tyrannoeil should be more careful, as a certain Dark Alliance arrives on June 22nd on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. What does that mean ? May Drizzt, Catti-brie, Bruenor and Wulfgar, the iconic heroes of the Dungeons & Dragons universe, come together to offer players a cooperative Hack’n Slash. Of course, each of these heroes is entitled to their own skills and many unique abilities. Therefore, in order to maximize your chances of survival, players must go out of their way to help each other while properly using the various specialties of the various characters. Good news, the title will be included in Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming from the day it is released.

Scarlet Nexus

In Scarlet Nexus, an action RPG from Bandai Namco, players can experience an adventure involving two characters with devilishly opposing abilities. The first is none other than Yuito Sumeragi, a young man of formidable strength and from a distinguished political family. The second is Kasane Randall, a mysterious young woman who, thanks to her extraordinary strength and agility, can face any enemy. With these two heroes, the title aims to offer players two completely different gaming experiences. So that you can get an idea of ​​this new experience, you know that it is currently possible to download the Scarlet Nexus demo directly from the Microsoft Store.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Let's end this list with a production aimed directly at early players. In fact, Alex Kidd, one of the greatest heroes of the SEGA Master System, will make his comeback on June 25th with the arrival of Alex Kidd at Miracle World DX on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. This remaster of the saga's very first opus therefore comes with a graphical makeover, remastered music, new levels, alternative boss fights and new game modes. But that's not all, for the most nostalgic of you, you know that you will be able to switch between the retro and modern graphics of the game at any time. Release Date: June 25, 2021