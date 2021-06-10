Xbox wants to take over any room in the world with Xbox Cloud Gaming

The work Microsoft is doing on video games is just the start. We already knew they were working on something beyond smartphone and Windows 10 presence but now Satya Nadella and Phil Spencer have confirmed it. We will have our own hardware for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass and an app on SmartTV.

Microsoft turns to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft is working with TV makers to make an Xbox app available on devices soon. The software giant plans to bring its Xbox Game Pass service to SmartTVs through Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly xCloud), opening up more ways to access Xbox games. We can take advantage of this service from an application on televisions and also via a dedicated Microsoft transmission key.

“We’re working with global TV manufacturers to bring the Game Pass experience right into internet-connected TVs, so all you need to play is a controller,” says Liz Hamren, Head of Game Experiences and platforms at Microsoft.

Microsoft hasn’t announced exactly when this Xbox app will be available on TVs, or which manufacturers will include it on their devices. It may not be on Sony TVs. Phil Spencer, Xbox leader, had already mentioned a hypothetical Xbox application for televisions at the end of last year. Now he has indicated that he hopes to “see this in the next 12 months.”

Spencer also hinted that Xbox Cloud Gaming may have its own hardware. By means of a stick that would be connected directly to a television and which could arrive sooner than expected. “We’re also developing standalone streaming devices that you can connect to a TV or monitor, so if you have a strong internet connection you can stream your Xbox experience,” Hamren reveals.

As of yet, there has been no discussion of plans for its launch or the price they will have, nor do we know what that looks like. Microsoft spoke about all of this at a special press conference ahead of its E3 event later this week. The Xbox Division is finalizing the June 13 game show. We don’t think we’ll see anything about these devices during this event.