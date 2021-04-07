XCloud Touch controls now available in over 50 games

The xCloud project has more and more followers. The ability to play Xbox games anywhere is very exciting and Microsoft has prepared all the infrastructure to make this possible.

But there are times when we don’t want to take a controller with us, and the Xbox team has thought of that as well by allowing on-screen controls. The same has happened in smartphone games, but now with higher impact games. Yesterday, without fuss, it was announced that there are already over 50 games with touch control support.

You can now play 50 xCloud games without a controller on your smartphone

We already showed you back then how it is possible to play some games on Android tablets and smartphones without the need for a remote control. Microsoft has allowed us to play some games by interacting with the touchscreen.

It all started last September with the incorporation of Minecraft Dungeons, Mojang’s game allows us to play it on Android smartphones or tablets without the need for controllers. Since then, they have grown to 54 titles.

In these games we find some like Slay the Spire, a simple game that has been heavily criticized by the community. In addition, we also have other Xbox Game Studios games like Gears 5 and Sea of ​​Thieves, two great multiplayer games to play with friends.

It should be remembered that Xbox Cloud Gaming, also known as xCloud, is still in beta. Once it’s released, we’ll see an even more impressive list of games available. For this it is necessary that we have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy all these games today without the need for an external controller or accessories. So you can really play Xbox games anytime you want.